Ritsu Doan Injury: Dealing with illness

Doan is dealing with an illness and is doubtful for Saturday's game at Wolfsburg, according to manager Albert Riera.

Doan didn't participate in Thursday's training session due to an illness, and the upcoming hours will be key to determining whether the winger will be able to suit up this weekend. Doan has been a regular for Frankfurt this season, starting in all but two of his 28 league appearances while tallying four goals and five assists.