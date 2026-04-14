Ritsu Doan Injury: Slowly integrated after illness
Doan is being gradually reintegrated into team training after his illness and is on track to return for Saturday's clash against Leipzig, according to the club.
Doan had been ruled out of the Wolfsburg fixture due to the illness, but his return to training is a welcome development for Frankfurt heading into this week's fixture. The Japanese winger has been one of the Eagles' most consistent performers this season with four goals and five assists across 28 league appearances, and getting him back into the fold gives coach Albert Riera his regular starter back on the flank for a crucial fixture in their European push.
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