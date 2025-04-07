Ritsu Doan News: Assists in loss

Doan assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Doan helped get the lone goal for Freiburg to prevent the shut out, giving him eight on the season. He is having a career best season, with a season high of goals and assists, while also starting 27 times in 28 Bundesliga appearances.