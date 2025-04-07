Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ritsu Doan headshot

Ritsu Doan News: Assists in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Doan assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Doan helped get the lone goal for Freiburg to prevent the shut out, giving him eight on the season. He is having a career best season, with a season high of goals and assists, while also starting 27 times in 28 Bundesliga appearances.

Ritsu Doan
SC Freiburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now