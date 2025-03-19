Ritsu Doan News: Assists Saturday

Doan assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mainz.

With an assist Saturday, Doan surpassed his career high of assists with five, adding on to his eight goals, which is also a career high. He's collected two of those goals with three assists in just the last eight Bundesliga appearances, logging in 16 crosses (six accurate), 20 tackles and 15 shots (four on target) in that span.