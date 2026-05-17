Ritsu Doan News: Busy in finale
Doan registered three shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart.
Doan wrapped up his first season in Frankfurt with a pair of chances created during a solid, if not glamorous showing. The winger was a threat throughout the match, but couldn't get on the scoresheet. He was good throughout the season, making 31 appearances (28 starts) on the way to five goals and five assists, though he wasn't as productive as his final season with Freiburg.
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