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Ritsu Doan News: Busy in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Doan registered three shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart.

Doan wrapped up his first season in Frankfurt with a pair of chances created during a solid, if not glamorous showing. The winger was a threat throughout the match, but couldn't get on the scoresheet. He was good throughout the season, making 31 appearances (28 starts) on the way to five goals and five assists, though he wasn't as productive as his final season with Freiburg.

Ritsu Doan
Eintracht Frankfurt
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