Ritsu Doan News: Delivers assist in 1-0 win

Doan assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Heidenheim.

Doan registered an assist for the second time in three outings, also marking his third goal contribution in five games. This also marked his second straight game with a shot, but he has not had a shot on target in four games. On the defensive side, he earned at least one tackle won for the eighth time in 10 appearances.