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Ritsu Doan News: Fit again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Doan (illness) is not amongst the injury list and is an option for play again.

Doan is back in the mix for Saturday after an illness left him out of the last match, with the midfielder fit again. This comes after he started to train this week, being cautious and not playing in Conference League play, but still fit for the weekend. Before the illness, he started in three straight games, likely to continue in that role now that he is fit.

Ritsu Doan
Eintracht Frankfurt
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