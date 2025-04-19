Ritsu Doan News: Nets on Saturday
Doan scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.
Doan brilliantly netted from the edge of the box in the 36th minute, assisted by Vincenzo Grifo. Doan created a chance and also made a tackle and a clearance. This goal makes him Freiburg's top scorer for the campaign. He has also contributed to six goals in the last eight games.
