Ritsu Doan News: Racking up assists

Doan assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Monchengladbach.

Doan's cross from the right flank setup Freiburg's second and decisive goal of the fixture Saturday late in the second half. The assist was his third over his last four appearances (four starts). Over the four start stretch, Doan has attempted 12 shots (one on goal) and 18 crosses (five accurate) while creating six chances. His seven assists this season mark a career best in a single Bundesliga campaign.