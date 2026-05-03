Ritsu Doan headshot

Ritsu Doan News: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Doan is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.

Doan had to miss the club's last contest due to a yellow card ban, but is now set for his return, as the ban has been served. This will give the club back a regular starter for the final two games of the season, recording five goals and five assists in 29 appearances (26 starts) this season.

Ritsu Doan
Eintracht Frankfurt
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