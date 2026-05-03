Ritsu Doan News: Set for return
Doan is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.
Doan had to miss the club's last contest due to a yellow card ban, but is now set for his return, as the ban has been served. This will give the club back a regular starter for the final two games of the season, recording five goals and five assists in 29 appearances (26 starts) this season.
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