Ritsu Doan headshot

Ritsu Doan News: Set to miss Hamburger match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 10:16am

Doan is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Doan scored in the 66th minute but picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and is now suspended for the match against Hamburger on May 2. The Japanese forward had been playing a rotational role in recent matches, so his absence is unlikely to be heavily felt, with Paul Love Arrhov or Fares Chaibi likely to fill the role until he returns.

Ritsu Doan
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ritsu Doan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ritsu Doan See More
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 9, 2024
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
SOC
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 7, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
November 14, 2022