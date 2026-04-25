Ritsu Doan News: Set to miss Hamburger match

Doan is set to be suspended after accumulating five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Doan scored in the 66th minute but picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and is now suspended for the match against Hamburger on May 2. The Japanese forward had been playing a rotational role in recent matches, so his absence is unlikely to be heavily felt, with Paul Love Arrhov or Fares Chaibi likely to fill the role until he returns.