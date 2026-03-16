Ritsu Doan News: Strong volume in win

Doan had three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Heidenheim.

Doan produced plenty of volume throughout Saturday's clash, but failed to convert on his chances. He also took a minor role on set-pieces that can help raise his floor. He's been solid this season, but hasn't quite been as efficient as could be hoped on good volume. Doan will hope to build on the volume as Frankfurt's attack gets healthy in the back half of the campaign.