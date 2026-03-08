Riyad Idrissi Injury: Subs in and out against Como
Idrissi played just 10 minutes off the bench, tallying one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle (zero won) because of a knee contusion, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Idrissi came in to help the offense late in the fixture but was unable to complete the game after getting banged up in a tackle. He'll be evaluated during the week ahead of Sunday's away match versus Pisa. He usually plays second fiddle to Adam Obert on the left flank.
