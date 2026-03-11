Riyad Idrissi Injury: Will miss the rest of the season

Idrissi suffered a left ACL tear in the recent Como game, Cagliari announced.

Idrissi will undergo reconstructive surgery in the next few days and will attempt to make a full recovery during the summer. He closes his maiden Serie A season with two goals in 23 appearances (four starts), generally backing up Adam Obert. Gabriele Zappa, Michael Folorunsho and Othniel Raterink can play in such a role if needed.