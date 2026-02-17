Riyad Idrissi News: Produces in rare start against Lecce

Idrissi won four of six tackles and had five crosses (zero accurate), two interceptions and three clearances in Monday's 2-0 loss to Lecce.

Idrissi helped replace Gianluca Gaetano (undisclosed) and Luca Mazzitelli, who wasn't fit enough to start, and had his most productive display of the year, setting new season highs in crosses and tackles. He has recorded two shots (both on target), six crosses (zero accurate) and 10 clearances in his last seven appearances (one start), scoring one goal.