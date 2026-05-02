Rob Holding Injury: Leaves with discomfort Saturday

Holding was forced off with an apparent injury in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo.

Holding's participation in the weekend game ended early due to a pain, as he limped off the pitch in the 33rd minute. He was replaced by Noah Cobb, who could see his role increased if the issue is significant. The veteran defender hasn't missed an MLS match since Feb. 23, so his potential absence would be a major issue for the Rapids' defensive power.