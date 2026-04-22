Rob Holding News: Brillant outing against LAFC

Holding registered two tackles (one won), six clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Holding logged the full 90 in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against LAFC at BMO Stadium and put together a dominant shift at center-back. He controlled the air with three aerial wins and anchored the back line with six clearances, two interceptions and two tackles as LAFC were limited to just one shot on target, with Mathieu Choiniere's effort off the crossbar standing as their best look at goal. He also played a major role in buildup with a season-high 111 passes, blowing past his previous top mark of 87 set against LA Galaxy in early March.