Rob Holding News: Receives red card against St. Louis

Holding earned a straight red card during the second half of Saturday's match against St. Louis City.

Holding made a quick recovery from a slight physical issue but lasted 51 minutes on the pitch before committing a last-man foul that got him sent off Saturday. Such event means the defender will serve a one-game ban Wednesday versus Minnesota United and could play again next weekend at Real Salt Lake. This leaves the Rapids without a regular defensive contributor, whose role may be filled by Noah Cobb in the suspension match.