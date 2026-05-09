Rob Holding News: Receives red card against St. Louis
Holding earned a straight red card during the second half of Saturday's match against St. Louis City.
Holding made a quick recovery from a slight physical issue but lasted 51 minutes on the pitch before committing a last-man foul that got him sent off Saturday. Such event means the defender will serve a one-game ban Wednesday versus Minnesota United and could play again next weekend at Real Salt Lake. This leaves the Rapids without a regular defensive contributor, whose role may be filled by Noah Cobb in the suspension match.
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