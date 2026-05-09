Rob Holding News: Stays in starting XI despite injury

Holding (leg) is part of Colorado's starting lineup to face St. Louis City on Saturday.

Holding has apparently left behind the discomfort that forced him to leave the previous game against Houston, so he should be active in the back line in future contests. He'll aim to improve on his current averages of 3.5 clearances, 1.3 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per match, although he may not be too valuable for clean sheets given his team's current form. Noah Cobb will remain among the substitutes Saturday, providing backup if Holding can't play 90 minutes.