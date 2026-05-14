Rob Holding News: Suspension served

Holding has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against Real Salt Lake.

Holding had been forced to sit out Wednesday's fixture against Minnesota United after receiving a straight red card for a last-man foul during the second half of the St. Louis City match, with Noah Cobb covering in his absence. The defender has been a regular starter for Colorado and his return restores the preferred defensive setup for the Rapids heading into the weekend clash against Real Salt Lake.