Rob Holding News: Suspension served
Holding has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against Real Salt Lake.
Holding had been forced to sit out Wednesday's fixture against Minnesota United after receiving a straight red card for a last-man foul during the second half of the St. Louis City match, with Noah Cobb covering in his absence. The defender has been a regular starter for Colorado and his return restores the preferred defensive setup for the Rapids heading into the weekend clash against Real Salt Lake.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Rob Holding See More