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Rob Holding News: Suspension served

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Holding has served his one-match suspension and is available for Saturday's clash against Real Salt Lake.

Holding had been forced to sit out Wednesday's fixture against Minnesota United after receiving a straight red card for a last-man foul during the second half of the St. Louis City match, with Noah Cobb covering in his absence. The defender has been a regular starter for Colorado and his return restores the preferred defensive setup for the Rapids heading into the weekend clash against Real Salt Lake.

Rob Holding
Colorado Rapids
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