Schoofs set up the opener in the 5th minute on Tuesday against OM, carrying the ball in transition before laying it into Anan Khalaili's path for the curling out of the box finish. Later in the first half he twice joined breaks from deep, once winning a free kick in his own half and once shooting over from distance right before the break after another Anan Khalaili-led counter. His pressing and passing helped Union's aggressive early approach before fatigue and tactical changes shifted the pattern. Schoofs contributed three interceptions, a season high in the Champions League for the midfielder, to conclude a decent outing.