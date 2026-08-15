Robbie Ure News: Plays key role off bench

Ure had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Rayo Vallecano.

Ure came into the game in the second half and ended up being a key contributor, as he suffered the stoppage-time penalty that led to his win. The striker is one of the new signings for Sevilla, and he's widely expected to be a regular starter upfront as the season progresses.