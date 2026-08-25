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Robert Andrich Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Andrich (thigh) is back in team training with Bayer Leverkusen after completing Tuesday's full session, according to ksta.

Andrich had been sidelined since Aug. 8 with a thigh muscle issue suffered in a friendly against Sevilla, forcing him to miss the remainder of preseason and the DFB-Pokal opener. His return to full team training is an encouraging step toward a comeback, though he may need additional time before being ready for competitive action.

Robert Andrich
Bayer Leverkusen
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