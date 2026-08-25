Robert Andrich Injury: Back in team training

Andrich (thigh) is back in team training with Bayer Leverkusen after completing Tuesday's full session, according to ksta.

Andrich had been sidelined since Aug. 8 with a thigh muscle issue suffered in a friendly against Sevilla, forcing him to miss the remainder of preseason and the DFB-Pokal opener. His return to full team training is an encouraging step toward a comeback, though he may need additional time before being ready for competitive action.