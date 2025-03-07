Robert Andrich Injury: Remains out

Andrich (illness) is not an option for Saturday's match against Werder Bremen, according to manager Xabi Alonso, per Rune Gjerulff of Bullinews. "Not yet, unfortunately. He still has the flu and doesn't feel well enough for tomorrow."

Andrich is still not recovered from his illness, as he will miss his second match in a row Saturday. He will now turn to Tuesday's UCL match against Bayern Munich for a return, hoping to be fit and help his team advance to the next stage of the competition.