Robert Andrich Injury: Trains Monday

Andrich (illness) was included in training Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's match against Bayern Munich, according to Rune Gjerulff of Buli News.

Andrich trained Monday, leading many to believe he should be fit for Tuesday's UCL contest. This comes after he missed their last two outings, hopefully ending that spell Tuesday. He sees more of a rotational spot despite starting in 17 of his 23 appearances, going unused quote often, and could see a starting or bench spot if fit to face Bayern.