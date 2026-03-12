Robert Andrich News: First career UCL goal
Andrich scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 2nd minute.
Andrich was left unmarked and headed the ball home at the back post Wednesday to open the scoring in Bayer Leverkusen's 1-1 home draw versus Arsenal. Additionally, the central defender made two interceptions and three clearances in support of the defensive effort. Andrich has made nine interceptions, 23 clearances and three blocks across his last five appearances (five starts) in all competitions while playing the full 90 minutes in each appearance and contributing to two clean sheets.
