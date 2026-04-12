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Robert Andrich News: Nets only goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 3:10am

Andrich scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Andrich thundered in the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute. He recorded 42 passes and also made two clearances, two tackles, one interception and one block. He has now netted twice in the last six games across all competitions and has featured prominently as a center back.

Robert Andrich
Bayer Leverkusen
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