Robert Ergas News: Decent effort in draw

Ergas registered four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Juarez. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Ergas was more successful in defending than attacking, as he won three of his four tackles, and all of his four crosses were inaccurate during Saturday's clash. The wide man returned to the initial squad after being on the bench twice in a row considering all competitions. He's not guaranteed to retain the spot though, with a more experienced and defensive-minded Ruben Duarte representing strong competition for the left-back position.