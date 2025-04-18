Robert Ergas News: Pinpoint cross for assist

Ergas assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory versus Santos Laguna.

Ergas supplied the assist for Pumas UNAM's opening goal Wednesday as they outlasted Santos Laguna in a 2-0 victory. Assist withstanding, the full-back did not shirk his defensive duties, as he tracked back to contribute three tackles (three won) and one interception to the clean sheet effort. The assist was Ergas's first over 15 appearances (14 starts) during the Clausura campaign.