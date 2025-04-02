Robert Gumny Injury: Available against Bayern

Gumny (thigh) is available for Friday's game against Bayern as he was not listed in the injury report, coach Jess Thorup confirmed in the press conference.

Gumny had been sidelined since early February due to a thigh injury but will be available for Friday's clash with Bayern after fully recovering. He was not listed in the injury report. That said, he was not a regular starter before the injury and is expected to return to a bench role.