Robert Gumny Injury: Questionable to face Wolfsburg

Gumny (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg after training this week, according to manager Jess Thorup.

Gumny has received a crucial update this week, as the defender has trained the past few days and is now a possibility to make a return. This would end a five-match absence for the defender, so this would be good news for the club. However, he will likely only see a bench spot, only starting in one of his four appearances this season.