Robert Gumny headshot

Robert Gumny Injury: Questionable to face Wolfsburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Gumny (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg after training this week, according to manager Jess Thorup.

Gumny has received a crucial update this week, as the defender has trained the past few days and is now a possibility to make a return. This would end a five-match absence for the defender, so this would be good news for the club. However, he will likely only see a bench spot, only starting in one of his four appearances this season.

Robert Gumny
FC Augsburg
