Robert Gumny News: Role dwindles

Gumny made just seven starts (two appearances) in the Bundesliga, totaling 268 minutes.

A knee injury has plagued Gumny for more than two years, and now that he's fit once more his role has been limited. The defender is also coming to the end of his contract and is negotiating a potential stay with the club. If player and club can't come to an agreement before June 30, Gumny will officially be able to look elsewhere on a free transfer.