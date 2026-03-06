Robert Lewandowski headshot

Robert Lewandowski Injury: Option against Athletic Club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Lewandowski (eye) is an option for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, according to coach Hansi Flick. "I'm very happy with Robert. He's performing very well. He's available again."

Lewandowski has recovered from his recent eye fracture and is back in the mix for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club. The striker will wear a protective mask going forward, though he's likely headed for a spot on the bench after spending much of the season in a rotational role for the Blaugranas. Ferran Torres has firmly locked down the starting job in his position.

