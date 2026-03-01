Robert Lewandowski Injury: Suffers fractured eye
Lewandowski is out for at least one game after suffering a broken eye socket, according to his club.
Lewandowski is hitting the sidelines for at least a match and potentially a few more, suffering a fractured eye socket in their most recent game. That said, he will likely head for further testing and potentially be fitted for a mask, allowing him to return earlier. With the forward out, Ferran Torres is likely to continue at forward for the club until Lewandowski is fit again.
