Robert Lewandowski Injury: Training with protective mask
Lewandowski (eye) was spotted in training with a protective mask Wednesday and could be available for Saturday's clash against Athletic Bilbao, according to Barça Universal.
Lewandowski was spotted in training Wednesday wearing a protective mask after missing the Copa del Rey second leg against Atletico Madrid due to an eye issue and could be available for Saturday's clash against Athletic Bilbao. The forward continues to share the striker role with Ferran Torres, having started 15 of his 28 appearances across all competitions, and that rotation is expected to continue through the end of the season.
