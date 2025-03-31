Robert Lewandowski News: Brace Sunday
Lewandowski scored two goals to go with six shots (four on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 win over Girona.
Lewandowski saw two second half goals Sunday, bagging a goal in the 61st and 77th minute for his brace. This makes it three straight matches with a goal for the forward, seeing four goals during that span. He now has 25 goals and two assists in 28 appearances (26 starts).
