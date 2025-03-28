Robert Lewandowski News: Finds back of net

Lewandowski scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-0 win versus Osasuna.

Lewandowski scored for a second straight match Thursday, finding the back of the net in the 77th minute. This brings him to 23 goals this season and 25 goal contributions. He did only appear off the bench for 22 minutes, his first time missing the start since Jan. 26, starting in 35 of his 37 appearances this campaign.