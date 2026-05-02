Robert Lewandowski News: Gets scoring going late
Lewandowski scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Osasuna.
Lewandowski broke a 0-0 deadlock in the 81st minute and set the tone for Barcelona in the closing stages. The forward has plenty of experience going up against Real Madrid and will likely be tasked with delivering the winning moment in next week's El Clasico.
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