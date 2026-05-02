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Robert Lewandowski News: Gets scoring going late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 2:53pm

Lewandowski scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Osasuna.

Lewandowski broke a 0-0 deadlock in the 81st minute and set the tone for Barcelona in the closing stages. The forward has plenty of experience going up against Real Madrid and will likely be tasked with delivering the winning moment in next week's El Clasico.

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
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