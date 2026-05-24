Robert Lewandowski headshot

Robert Lewandowski News: Goal in final Barca game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Lewandowski scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Valencia.

Lewandowski capped his Barcelona farewell with a goal Saturday, a strike in the 61st minute assisted by Ferran Torres which opened up the scoring. It was another productive season for the 38-year-old as he scored 14 goals and provided two assists across 31 appearances (17 starts) and won the La Liga title. He finishes his Barcelona career with 120 goals and 24 assists across 193 appearances in all competitions, winning La Liga three times, the Copa del Ray once and the Supercopa de Espana three times.

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
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