Robert Lewandowski News: Makes bench Saturday
Lewandowski (eye) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Athletic Bilbao.
Lewandowski returns to the squad after recovering from a recent eye fracture and will be available off the bench Saturday against Athletic Bilbao. The striker will wear a protective mask moving forward and could see minutes if needed, while Ferran Torres starts up front once again.
