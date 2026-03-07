Robert Lewandowski headshot

Robert Lewandowski News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Lewandowski (eye) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Athletic Bilbao.

Lewandowski returns to the squad after recovering from a recent eye fracture and will be available off the bench Saturday against Athletic Bilbao. The striker will wear a protective mask moving forward and could see minutes if needed, while Ferran Torres starts up front once again.

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
