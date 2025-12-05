Lewandowski struggled in a match where the rest of Barcelona's attack found plenty of success, missing a penalty and sending it off target. He did test the goalkeeper earlier with a strong header, but overall this performance adds to his inconsistent form this season. Lewandowski has eight league goals and one assist, but he has also struggled to stay on the pitch for the full 90 minutes in each of his last three league matches. He will look to bounce back in a tough matchup against Real Betis, who have conceded only 14 league goals this season.