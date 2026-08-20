Robert Lewandowski News: Nets winner from spot
Lewandowski scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Orlando City SC.
Lewandowski converted from the spot to provide the winning goal for Chicago Fire, and it was fitting as the striker drew the penalty foul in the first place. He's got a great matchup looming to continue scoring, as New York Red Bulls have allowed a whopping 42 goals through 20 matches.
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