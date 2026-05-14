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Robert Lewandowski News: Nothing doing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Lewandowski recorded one clearance in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves.

Lewandowski was unable to get anything going during Wednesday's loss, his only contribution coming in the form of a clearance. The league title is wrapped up and Barcelona have nothing left to play for, so Lewandowski could be in for a quiet finish to the season. He has two more domestic matches to play.

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
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