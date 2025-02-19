Robert Lewandowski News: Red-hot form continues

Lewandowski scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) in Monday's 1-0 win versus Rayo Vallecano.

Lewandowski has been a man on fire for Barcelona in the month of February, and Monday's victory over Real Vallecano was no exception. In 81 minutes played, the striker scored one goal from four shots, made five passes into the final third, and won both of his aerial duels. He did miss one big chance, but the goal he did score would end up being the winner. The goal also extended his lead in the La Liga Golden Boot race over Kylian Mbappe by a margin of three, and he will aim to widen the gap even further this Saturday against Las Palmas.