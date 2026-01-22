Lewandowski had an unfortunate first half, heading a cross into his own net in the 44th minute. However, he then got back on track to notch his side's fourth goal through a left-footed shot following an unorthodox ball control. Even in one of his least impressive seasons, the experienced striker has already tallied 10 goals and one assist over 21 appearances (11 starts) counting both league and European contests. He had been relegated to a backup role for a few weeks but could now have significant chances of leading the front line while Ferran Torres (leg) is out.