Robert Lewandowski News: Scores brace versus Dortmund

Lewandowski scored two goals to go with six shots (five on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski continued his dominance over Dortmund Wednesday as he scored a pair of second-half goals, a header in the 48th minute assisted by Raphinha and a strike in the 66th minute assisted by Fermin Lopez. Lewandowski has now scored 29 goals in 28 matches (all competitions) versus Borussia Dortmund, a side he played with for four seasons. The brace brought him up to 11 goals in the Champions League this season, his fourth UCL campaign with 10 or more goals.