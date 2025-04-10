Robert Lewandowski News: Scores brace versus Dortmund
Lewandowski scored two goals to go with six shots (five on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Lewandowski continued his dominance over Dortmund Wednesday as he scored a pair of second-half goals, a header in the 48th minute assisted by Raphinha and a strike in the 66th minute assisted by Fermin Lopez. Lewandowski has now scored 29 goals in 28 matches (all competitions) versus Borussia Dortmund, a side he played with for four seasons. The brace brought him up to 11 goals in the Champions League this season, his fourth UCL campaign with 10 or more goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now