Robert Lewandowski News: Scores goal against Atletico

Lewandowski scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 win against Atlético Madrid.

Lewandowski scored his 22nd league goal of the season on Sunday against Atletico in the 72nd minute, sparking a comeback from two goals down. He also recorded five shots, bringing his total to 92 in 26 appearances for an average of 3.53 per game. The Polish striker will look to add to his tally against Osasuna after the international break.