Robert Lewandowski News: Scores late winner
Lewandowski scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Atletico Madrid.
Lewandowski chested the game-winning goal into the back of the net Saturday from point blank range to lift Barcelona to a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid. Half of the veteran striker's 12 La Liga goals this season have come as a substitute. After playing just 11 minutes in Saturday's La Liga showdown, expect Lewandowski to feature in Barcelona's midweek Champions League rematch versus Atletico Madrid.
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