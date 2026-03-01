Robert Lewandowski News: Scores off bench in victory
Lewandowski scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus Villarreal.
Lewandowski put the finishing touch on the win in stoppage time, burying a close-range tap-in off a slick pass from Jules Kounde. He was less involved in the danger zones than usual with Lamine Yamal taking over as the primary scoring threat, but he stayed locked in and found the right pocket of space when it mattered most. The strike, which stood after a VAR review, marked his 13th goal of the season in 28 appearances (15 starts) during a campaign in which he ultimately lost his starting spot to Ferran Torres.
