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Robert Lewandowski News: Scores two goals in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Lewandowski scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 7-2 victory versus Newcastle United.

Lewandowski bagged a second-half brace as Barcelona ripped off four straight goals after the break, taking full advantage of a defense that completely lost its shape. His off-ball movement inside the box was too much to handle, and with Newcastle stretched and scrambling, he showed his trademark killer instinct, finishing chances with authority while posting four shots and three chances created on the night, proving he still has plenty left in the tank for the Blaugranas. Lewandowski has now jumped ahead of Ferran Torres in the pecking order after three straight starts and is trending toward increased minutes down the stretch following this dominant showing from the veteran.

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
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